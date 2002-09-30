Seinfeld's back for American Express

American Express Co. has rehired comic Jerry Seinfeld as ad spokesman for its

new "Rewards Green" and "Rewards Gold" cards.

The cards entail automatic membership in the company's "Membership Rewards"

loyalty program.

American Express, which last used Seinfeld in 1999, is buying network TV,

radio, print and out-of-home.

In one TV spot, Seinfeld is seen camping in a tent, unaware that he's

surrounded by bears as he watches "Bear Week" on his portable TV set.

WPP Group plc's Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, New York, created the campaign;

sibling MindShare handled media buying.