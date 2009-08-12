Seinfeld Taking ‘Marriage Ref' To MIPCOM

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is setting his sights on the international marketplace. The creator and star of the eponymous NBC sitcom will be teaming up with Endemol to sell the format to his newly-created reality series The Marriage Ref to international networks.

Seinfeld and his production partner Ellen Rakieten will be pitching the format in Cannes, France at MIPCOM 2009 in October. Seinfeld will also perform at Endemol's MIPCOM Showcase.

NBC will premiere The Marriage Ref in 2010, launching it after its Winter Olympics coverage Sunday nights at 8 p.m. It marks Jerry Seinfeld's first television series since his sitcom ended its run in 1998.

Endemol is the exclusive distributor of the format for all platforms outside of the U.S.