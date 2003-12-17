Seigenthaler to Take Over CNBC Anchoring Duties

Come January, NBC Nightly News weekend anchor John Seigenthaler will take over anchoring duties for The News on CNBC.

He will replace current anchor Brian Williams, who is set to take over Nightly News from Tom Brokaw next fall following the presidential elections.

In addition to The News on CNBC on weeknights, Seigenthaler will continue his weekend hosting of Nightly News, with Williams occasionally filling in on some Saturday nights.