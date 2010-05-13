Sehring Named GM at KVLY-KXJB

Chris

Sehring has been named general manager at Hoak Media duopoly KVLY and KXJB in

Fargo, North Dakota. He started Thursday (May 13) and reports to Hoak COO Rich Adams.

Sehring

leaves Sioux Falls, where he ran Hoak's KSFY. Hoak's Fargo stations

are NBC and CBS affiliates.

"When Chris joined our company in November of last year, we

naturally had high expectations; it was a pleasant surprise to watch Chris

exceed them in Sioux Falls," said Hoak President/CEO Eric Van den Branden.

"Chris is a great leader and I am confident of his abilities to take our

Fargo stations to new levels of accomplishment."

KVLY and Forum Communications' WDAY battle for supremacy in DMA No. 121

Fargo.

Sehring's previous GM jobs include WKRC Cincinnati and

KOIN Portland (Ore.).

Hoak owns, operates, or programs 23 television stations

Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana and Florida.