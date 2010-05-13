Sehring Named GM at KVLY-KXJB
Chris
Sehring has been named general manager at Hoak Media duopoly KVLY and KXJB in
Fargo, North Dakota. He started Thursday (May 13) and reports to Hoak COO Rich Adams.
Sehring
leaves Sioux Falls, where he ran Hoak's KSFY. Hoak's Fargo stations
are NBC and CBS affiliates.
"When Chris joined our company in November of last year, we
naturally had high expectations; it was a pleasant surprise to watch Chris
exceed them in Sioux Falls," said Hoak President/CEO Eric Van den Branden.
"Chris is a great leader and I am confident of his abilities to take our
Fargo stations to new levels of accomplishment."
KVLY and Forum Communications' WDAY battle for supremacy in DMA No. 121
Fargo.
Sehring's previous GM jobs include WKRC Cincinnati and
KOIN Portland (Ore.).
Hoak owns, operates, or programs 23 television stations
Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana and Florida.
