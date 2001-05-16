Seeking cable encryption comments

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) is asking the FCC to seek public comment on a licensing agreement for anti-copying technology the cable industry plans to require for cable-compatible digital TVs.

The anti-copying equipment will be necessary for sets that can decode encrypted movies and programming that Hollywood is loathe to expose to the unlimited, perfect and easy to circulate copying made possible by switch to digital transmissions. Boucher, however, in a May 11 letter to FCC Chairman Michael Powell urged the FCC to investigate whether the specific copying restrictions being designed by Hollywood will harm home recording rights. "Specific provision in the license have raised concern among knowledgeable observers," Boucher said.

- Bill McConnell