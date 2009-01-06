Seeker Repeat Hits Series High
Disney-ABC’s rookie action hour, Legend of the Seeker, in the week ending Dec. 21 scored its highest ratings since its two-hour premiere, hitting a 2.2 live plus same day AA household rating and a 2.6 live plus same day GAA household rating.
Unlike its premiere weekend, the episode was a one-hour repeat.
