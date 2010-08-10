‘Seek it Local' App in iTunes

Inergize Digital's "Seek it Local" application, which enables users to search local business directories from their smartphones, is now available for free in Apple's iTunes store. Sixty-three stations in 30 markets are partners with Inergize on Seek it Local.

The Seek it Local app works for the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. It "geo-locates to each consumer's location," said Inergize Digital in a statement, "delivering the nearest and best local businesses based on the consumer's search criteria."

The app offers one ad position that can be sold locally or filled with national ads.

"With the Seek it Local mobile app, television stations can now reach a greater audience, capture local mobile advertising revenue, collect automatic national mobile advertising revenue, increase brand extension and close more business listings by monetizing three screens," said Inergize Digital Senior V.P./General Manager Jason Gould. "Just this year we've had several stations generate more than $1 million in Seek it Local revenue, and with the recent additions of the Best of Seek it Local Awards, Seek it Local Direct Buy and the Seek it Local mobile app, we are certain that our clients will generate even greater revenue in coming months."

Seek it Local's partners include stations owned by Newport Television, New Vision and Desert Television.