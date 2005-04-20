Seeing Starz at Cannes

Encore Original Productions' Midnight Movies: From the Margin to the Mainstream, focusing on 1970s cult films and their influence on pop culture and modern society, will become the first original production from Starz Entertainment Group LLC to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The pay cabler says the film will be shown during a midnight screening in the "out of competition" category, which is generally reserved for films that do not fit into any other section of the fest--typically special events or movies that Festival organizers believe should get exposure.