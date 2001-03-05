Second Sinclair exit
The Sinclair Broadcast Group has lost a second key executive in less than a week. On the heels of the resignation of CEO Barry Drake, CFO Pat Talamantes also resigned, to become vice president/finance, treasurer and chief financial officer of McClatchy Co. in Sacramento, Calif. Talamantes will take his new position next month, replacing Doretha Christoph, who resigned last fall.
