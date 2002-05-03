A second season of The Osbournes ?
The scary question, quipped The Daily Show with Jon Stewart star Jon Stewart at a banquet a
couple weeks ago, is whether Ozzy Osbourne knows he's a star.
Well, he is.
MTV: Music Television is close to bringing Osbourne and his brood back for a second season, and
the dysfunctional family America loves (but probably can't understand) could
command high six figures per episode, a big jump from about $200,000 per episode
this season.
Ozzie's wife, Sharon, hinted at a deal Thursday on The Tonight Show
with Jay Leno, but MTV officials could not confirm.
The April 30 episode of The Osbournes pulled in a 4.7 rating and 5
million homes.
