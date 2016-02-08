Second Season Order Before Premiere? It’s TRU!

Related: ‘30 Minutes’ Approach Has ‘Evening News’ Ticking Up

truTV is,quite literally, doubling down on its first scripted comedy. Those Who Can’t debuts Feb. 11, and the network has already ordered a second season. The move sent a signal to viewers that the series will stick around, says Chris Linn, truTV president, with the second season getting on the air that much quicker. (In this case, later this year.) “It was a result of how delighted we were with how the show came together—we think it’s incredibly funny,” says Linn. “Sometimes these things just jell.”

The series stars members of comedy troupe The Grawlix as inept teachers, with Dean Lorey (Arrested Development) the showrunner.

With its Way More Fun branding, the former Court TV has shed 10 years off its median age in the past year. TruTV may not seem a right moniker for a comedy-focused channel, but Linn says the name is a keeper. “We feel like it’s open real estate,” he says, “and we can build on it.”