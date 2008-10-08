Second Presidential Debate Shows Gains ButCan't Top Veeps

Last night's presidential debate averaged a 42.1 household rating in 55 of Nielsen's 56 local markets. That is way up from the first presidential debate, which averaged a 34.7 rating in the same markets.

But the top of the ticket was not able to unseat the VP's, whose square-off last week averaged a 45 rating in the overnight markets.

Nielsen suggested that the numbers were up for this presidential debate over the first because it was on a Tuesday rather than the lower-viewed Friday, or perhaps a keener interest in viewers' political fates due to the tanking of their financial fortunes.

Nashville had the highest rating with a 59.2, while Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto was the lowest rated with a 31.8.



For complete election coverage, click here.