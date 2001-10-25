Trending

Second NBC worker struck by anthrax

By

A second NBC employee has been determined by New York City health
officials to have a 'probable' case of cutaneous anthrax.

Officials believe this latest case was spawned by
contact sometime late September with the same letter to Tom Brokaw determined to
have been the source of another NBC employee.

The network said the person has been under treatment since Oct. 1, doing well and is back at work.

NBC noted that this was not a new case, but a change in
classification for someone whose symptoms were known.

The symptoms included headache, fever, malaise, and skin bumps.
- Dan Trigoboff