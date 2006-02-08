Second Chances for Fat Chance, Campus Ladies

Oxygen gave second-season pickups to two new shows, the full-figured beauty pageant special, Mo’Nique’s Fat Chance, and the improv comedy series Campus Ladies.



Fat Chance’s second installment will debut in summer 2006. Campus’ second season will begin production this summer with 10 new episodes set to debut in fall, 2006.

Fat Chance aired last summer as a two-hour special, earning Oxygen’s highest-ever rating for an original with a 1.1 household rating.



The special, hosted by full-figured actress Mo’Nique, will expand from two to three hours in its second installment and conduct casting calls in five cities, up from last year’s three.

This year, the 10 contestants will live together in a house in L.A. before competing for the chance to be crowned the second “Ms. F.A.T.” (Fabulous and Thick).

Campus Ladies, the comedy about two middle-aged women who return to college, has averaged about a .2 household rating and 250,000 total viewers for episodes this season, which is only a little under the network's prime average. Oxygen has run five of 10 episodes of the series’ first season. The second half of the first season begins March 12 at 10 p.m.

The series is executive produced by Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines and stars Carrie Aizley and Christen Sussin, two veterans of The Groundlings improv comedy troupe.

Oxygen averaged 257,000 total viewers in prime during Jan., up 4% from last year.