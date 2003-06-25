SEC lowers boom on ex-Gemstar execs

The Securities and Exchange Commission has completed its investigation of Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc., filing a raft

of securities fraud charges last week against the company's ousted management team.

Ex-CEO Henry Yuen and former chief financial officer Elsie Leung were charged with cooking the books to

meet inflated revenue projections related to the company's interactive program

guides, then reaping millions of dollars in personal financial gains from compensation tied

to company performance.

"In total," the SEC said, "the defendants caused Gemstar to overstate its

total revenues by at least $223 million from March 2000 through September 2002."

They did so, the commission said, by, among other things, reporting

nonexisting agreements as IPG licensing and ad revenue and by moving revenue

from media and licensing sectors to the IPG advertising column "to show dramatic

growth and acceptance of IPG advertising when such growth and acceptance did not

exist."

The SEC pegged the financial gain in the period between 2000 and 2002 at:

Yuen -- $18.8 million in salary and bonuses; $14.6 million in exercised stock

options; $63.6 million from sale of Gemstar stock, plus the $29 million Yeun was

to get as a buyout package. Leung -- $5.3 million in salary and bonuses; $4.9

million in stock options; $8.1 million buyout package.

The specific charges are "securities fraud, lying to the auditors, falsifying

Gemstar's books and records, aiding and abetting Gemstar's reporting,

record-keeping and internal-controls violations of the federal securities

laws."

The suit, filed in Los Angeles District Court, seeks injunctions; civil monetary

penalties; "disgorgement of ill-gotten gains," including salary, bonuses and

stock sales; and the permanent disbarment of the pair from serving as officers

or directors of a public company.

The same court in May told Gemstar to withhold any "extraordinary payments"

made to any of its directors and officers, including the buyout payments.

The SEC said it is still investigating whether others at the company were

involved in the alleged fraud.

For its part, Gemstar said it continues to cooperate fully with the SEC, it has

resolved its past accounting issues and it continues to withhold the former

executives' settlement money per SEC instructions.

"In March, Dr. Yuen and Ms. Lueng were terminated by Gemstar-TV Guide for

cause," the company said in a prepared statement. "Dr. Yuen and Ms. Lueng do not

currently serve in any capacity related to Gemstar-TV Guide."