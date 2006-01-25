Season Two for Tyra

Coming as no surprise, Warner Bros. has officially declared freshman talker Tyra a firm go for fall, having cleared the show for a second season on stations covering over 70% of the country.

The distributor had already done everything but give it a greenlight Monday in announcing a the NATPE convention in Las Vegas that it had cleared 60% of the country, including on the Fox stations (accounting for about 45% of that).

Tyra leads in key demos among this season’s trio of freshman first-run series.