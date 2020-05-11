Season Two of ‘The Twilight Zone’ on CBS All Access June 25

Season two of The Twilight Zone starts on CBS All Access June 25. All 10 episodes will drop that day.

The original Twilight Zone debuted on CBS in 1959. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg brought the series back with new episodes in 2019. Both are executive producers and Peele hosts the program.

The cast includes Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, David Krumholtz, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol and Damon Wayans Jr.

CBS Television Studios produces The Twilight Zone along with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films. Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg executive produce the show along with Peele and Kinberg.