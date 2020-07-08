Season Two of ‘The Boys’ on Amazon Sept. 4

Season two of The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime Sept. 4. Amazon will offer three episodes that day, with new episodes available each Friday until the season finale Oct. 9. There are eight episodes.

Season one debuted in July 2019. The show is based on a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and is an irreverent look at what happens when superheroes abuse their superpowers.

Season one also had eight episodes.

The new season finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe.

Eric Kripke is showrunner and executive producer. Also exec producing The Boys are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Ori Marmur, and Ken Levin and Jason Netter.