Season Two of ‘Temptation Island’ on USA Network Oct. 10

Season two of unscripted series Temptation Island premieres on USA Network Oct. 10. Mark L. Walberg hosts. There are 12 episodes, including a reunion special.

The show depicts four dating couples who have to decide whether to commit to a lifetime together or give in to temptation. Tempting them are 24 sexy singles in Maui.

The sexy singles include Aden Twer, a regional sales manager from Philadelphia who has a “great head of hair and rock-hard abs,” according to USA; Chris Grant, a special education teacher from the Bronx; and Darby Dowdell, a fashion designer from Atlanta who is divorced but “ready to find love again.”

David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Scott Jeffress executive produce Temptation Island, and Jeffress is showrunner.

Season one began Jan. 15.

An earlier iteration of Temptation Island ran on Fox for three seasons, starting in 2001.