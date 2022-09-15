Season Two of 'Rivers of Life' Starts Sept. 28 on PBS
Three rivers will be featured-the Zambezi, Yukon, and the Danube
Season two of the docu-series Rivers of Life will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The three rivers that will be featured are Africa's Zambezi river, North America's Yukon and Europe's Danube. The series will air on PBS and will stream on PBS.org and the PBS Video app. The series will conclude on Oct. 12.
The Zambezi River runs 1,500 miles, starting in Zambia and flowing through six countries to the Indian Ocean. It plunges over cliffs, creating the largest waterfall, Victoria Falls, which spans more than a mile wide and more than 300 feet high.
Europe's Danube River is "a network of water branching out across the continent...gathering water from 19 countries," according to a release from PBS. The Danube starts in Germany, flowing through Budapest, Austria, Slovakia, Moldova and others before draining into the Black Sea.
The Yukon River in America's northwest coast flows through Canada and Alaska for 2,000 miles. In winter, temperatures reach -50 degrees Celsius and turn the river into ice. Home to grizzly bears, moose and salmon runs, it also acts as a racetrack for intrepid dogsledders.
Rivers of Life is a BBC Studios production for BBC. The series is executive produced by Rosemary Edwards. The series producer is Andrew Murray and the narrator is Michael Hayes. Louisa Gilbert, Ian Gray and Jody Bourton also acted as producers and directors for the series. ■
