Season Two For 'Giuliana and Bil'
Style has picked up Giuliana and Bill for a second season, three weeks after it premiered on the network.
Airing at 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Giuliana and Bill has drawn 75% more viewers than Style's primetime average, nearly doubling the network's performance among women 18-49. The series trails only Ruby among women 18-34 and 18-49 on the cabler
"Style viewers tell us they love Giuliana and Bill because it's a positive and inspiring look at modern marriage," Style prexy Salaam Coleman Smith said.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.