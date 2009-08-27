Season Two For 'Giuliana and Bil'

Style has picked up Giuliana and Bill for a second season, three weeks after it premiered on the network.

Airing at 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Giuliana and Bill has drawn 75% more viewers than Style's primetime average, nearly doubling the network's performance among women 18-49. The series trails only Ruby among women 18-34 and 18-49 on the cabler

"Style viewers tell us they love Giuliana and Bill because it's a positive and inspiring look at modern marriage," Style prexy Salaam Coleman Smith said.

