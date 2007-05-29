Season Three of Top Chef Goes Bilingual

Bravo and Telemundo have teamed up to produce a multi-faceted promotional partnership for the third season of Bravo’s hit cooking show Top Chef. The new deal will span platforms, with both digital initiatives and in-show promotions. With season three of Top Chef set in Miami, the new partnership is meant to help both networks reach a new audience.

"This alliance represents the perfect marriage between Bravo's quality product and bilingual viewership and Telemundo's bilingual talent,” said Don Browne, president of Telemundo. "This partnership will strengthen Bravo's presence among U.S. Hispanics and will increase Telemundo's audience and awareness in the general market.”

On the digital front, Bravo will feature two weekly webisodes hosted by Top Chef season two contestant Carlos Fernandez. The first, MiamiSpice: Hot Recipes With Latin Flavor, will be in English and on Bravotv.com, with a link to Yahoo!Telemundo. The second, Sabrosazo’n, will be in Spanish, and will be featured on Yahoo!Telemundo with a link to Bravo’s site. In addition to the webisodes, Fernandez will write a bilingual Top Chef blog, in English for Bravotv.com and in Spanish for the Yahoo!Telemundo site.

For an in-show promotion, one of the episodes of Top Chef will be set in a mansion featured in Dame Chocolate, a new telenovella on telemundo. During the challenge the contestants will have to prepare an authentic latin meal for the stars of the novella, as well as other Telemundo talent.

Additionally, Telemundo morning show Cada Dia will feature Fernandez in a weekly segment where he prepares that weeks winning recipe, and comments on the latest episode.

Both Telemundo and Bravo are owned by NBC-Universal, which has taken recent steps to have more integration between NBC-Uni owned companies. Most recently, as reported in B&C, it was announced that original episodes of Law & Order will air on both NBC and on NBC-Uni cable net USA.

Padma Lakshmi will return as host of the show, joined by chef Tom Collicchio, Gail Simmons of Food & Wine Magazine and new judge Ted Allen of Queer Eye.

Top Chef 3: Miami, will begin June 13th at 10pm on Bravo.