Season Three of ‘Shadowhunters’ on Freeform March 20

Season three of Shadowhunters returns to Freeform March 20. In the season premiere, “secrets abound as the Shadowhunters and Downworlders try to get back to normal after Valentine’s death,” the network said.



The series, based on the Young Adult book series The Mortal Instruments, is centered on human-angel hybrids who hunt demons.

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer.

It stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood and Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway.

Season two of Shadowhunters started up on Freeform in January 2017.

Freeform is part of Disney/ABC Television.