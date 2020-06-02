Season Three of ‘The Chi’ on Showtime June 21

Season three of The Chi, Lena Waithe’s drama about life on Chicago’s South Side, premieres June 21 on Showtime. The network calls it “a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

Waithe and Common executive produce the show.

The cast includes Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross and Armando Riesco.

The Chi is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

“The Chi revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., when the third season was announced. “We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them in season three.”