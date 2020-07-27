Season Three of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS All Access Oct. 15

Season three of Star Trek: Discovery turns up on CBS All Access Oct. 15. There are 13 episodes and they will premiere weekly on Thursdays.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

The cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery are available to CBS All Access subscribers.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres Aug. 6.