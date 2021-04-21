Season Three of ‘Master of None’ on Netflix in May

Season three of comedy Master of None will be on Netflix in May. Aziz Ansari created the show with Alan Yang and plays Dev, a struggling actor. Season two was on in 2017.

“Actor Dev, his childhood pal Denise and their eclectic group of friends navigate love, careers, social issues and more,” goes the Netflix description.

Netflix did not specify a premiere date for the new season.

Ansari played Tom in Parks and Recreation on NBC.

Master of None debuted in late 2015 and was set in New York. Season two was set in New York and Italy. The first two seasons had ten episodes apiece.

Season three shot in London.