Season Three of ‘Goliath’ on Amazon Oct. 4

Season three of legal drama Goliath begins on Amazon Prime Oct. 4. Billy Bob Thornton stars.

The unexpected death of an old friend leads Thornton’s Billy McBride to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley, where he comes face-to-face with a billionaire rancher (Dennis Quaid) and his sister (Amy Brenneman). As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality.

Also in the cast are Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper and Ana de la Reguera.

Guest stars lined up for season three include Beau Bridges, Griffin Dunne, Sherilyn Fenn and Ileana Douglas.

“Our Prime Video customers loved the first two seasons of Goliath, and I’m excited we can bring them a new season of this sharp and surprising legal drama,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios, said when season three was announced. “We have an incredible array of stars joining Billy Bob and the Goliath cast, and fans will be thrilled to see what’s in store for season three.”

Goliath is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner.