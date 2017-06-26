Season Three of ‘Fuller House’ Lands on Netflix Sept. 22

Season three of Fuller House returns on Netflix Sept. 22. That date is the 30th anniversary of the first airing of the original series Full House, which debuted Sept. 22, 1987.



Season three is broken into two parts. Nine episodes will launch Sept. 22, with the second batch of nine debuting in December.



Season one premiered in February 2016 and season two in December 2016.



Full House aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995. Created by Jeff Franklin, it focused on a widower raising three daughters in the Bay Area with some help from his friends and family.



Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler and Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando.



Franklin and Bob Boyett are executive producers. Fuller House is produced by Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television for Netflix.