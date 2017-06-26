Netflix Cancels ‘Girlboss’ Series

Comedy Girlboss won’t return for season two on Netflix. The show, inspired by a book from Sophia Amoruso, debuted April 21. It centers on Amoruso, played by Britt Robertson, who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 27, had built her fashion empire known as Nasty Gal.

Girlboss was created by and executive produced by Kay Cannon, who was also showrunner. Amoruso, Charlize Theron, Laverne McKinnon and Beth Kono of Denver & Delilah and Christian Ditter are also executive producers.

Amoruso commented on Instagram, "While I'm proud of the work we did, I'm looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out." She added, "Living my life as a caricature was hard."

Netflix produced 13 half-hour episodes. Ellie Reed, Johnny Simmons and Alphonso McAuley were also in the cast.

Netflix recently canceled the dramas The Get Down after one season and Sense8 after two.