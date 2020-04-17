Netflix to Debut Season Four of ‘The Last Kingdom’ on April 26

Season four of Viking drama The Last Kingdom gets going on Netflix April 26. The series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Series novels. The show debuted on BBC America and BBC Two in 2015.

“As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred--born a Saxon but raised by Vikings--seeks to claim his ancestral birthright,” said Netflix of the new season.

Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart and David Dawson are in the cast.

The executive producers include Stephen Butchard, Nigel Marchant and Gareth Neame.

Season three began in November 2018. The first two seasons had eight episodes apiece and season three had 10.

The Last Kingdom is primarily shot in Hungary.