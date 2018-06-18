Season Four of ‘Born This Way’ on A&E Aug. 15

A&E Network docuseries Born This Way returns for its fourth season Wednesday, Aug. 15. The series will air two episodes back to back for four weeks, leading up to the wedding of Cristina and Angel. Born This Way offers a look at a group of young men and women with Down syndrome.

In the new season, the group “looks to push their boundaries even further,” said A&E, “and assert the independence they have cultivated over the past three seasons.” Cristina and Angel struggle to agree on the details for their wedding. Rachel and Megan look to move into their own place without their parents. John and Steven work towards getting their driver’s licenses, and Elena embarks on a serious relationship. Sean has a new girlfriend and a growing business.

Born This Way won the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series. The series was again nominated in 2017.

Born This Way is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (The Real World). Executive producers for Bunim/Murray are Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein and Laura Korkoian. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Shelly Tatro.

Following the season finale of Born This Way Sept. 5, A&E will premiere documentary special Deaf Out Loud at 10 p.m. Executive produced by Marlee Matlin, it follows three predominantly deaf families as they raise their children.

Deaf Out Loud is also produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, with Murray, Goldschein, Korkoian, Matlin and Jack Jason the executive producers. Executive producers for A&E Network are Frontain Bryant, Tatro and Jeana Dill.