‘In Search Of’ Starts on History July 20

Unscripted series In Search Of, inspired by the series of the same name from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, starts on History Friday, July 20. It is an investigative series that looks into mysterious phenomena around the world. Zachary Quinto executive produces and hosts.

History will air ten episodes.

“From the mythical to the scientific, each one-hour episode follows Quinto as he investigates a different subject within a dynamic theme,” said History, “such as superhumans, alien life, artificial intelligence, Atlantis, time travel, mysterious creatures and much more in search of the truth to some of the world’s greatest mysteries.”

Quinto’s search for answers takes him across the U.S., and on to Australia, Morocco, Italy, Greece and other nations.

The original In Search Of, hosted by Rod Serling and later Leonard Nimoy, aired from 1977 to 1982.

In Search Of is produced by Propagate Content, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Before the Door Pictures, with FremantleMedia International distributing the series globally. Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Brett-Patrick Jenkins are executive producers for Propagate Content. Eddie Schmidt directs all ten episodes and is an executive producer for Propagate Content. Zachary Behr is executive producer for History.