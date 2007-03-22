Season Four of Battlestar Galactica Extended by Sci-Fi

Sci-Fi has picked up nine additional episodes for season four of Battlestar Galactica. The new season, which had been slated to have 13 episodes, will now top out at 22, including a two-hour event scheduled for a fourth quarter 2007 debut, followed by a release on DVD from Universal Studios Home Entertainment.

Battlestar Galactica has won a Peabody Award, and has been honored by the American Film Institute as one of their top 10 television programs of the year for two consecutive years. The show maintains a cult following, and is known to have a very loyal fanbase.

The pick up may raise some eyebrows among fans, as some have speculated that if Sci-Fi were to pick up the “back nine,” then it would likely be the series last season.

The season three finale of Battlestar Galactica will be on Sunday, March 25th. Production for season four will begin in May, 2007, with the goal of an early 2008 premiere.