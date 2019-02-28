Season Five of ‘Bosch’ on Amazon April 19

Season five of police drama Bosch begins on Amazon Prime April 19. There will be 10 episodes.

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, which is part of Red Arrow Studios.

The series is based on Michael Connelly’s Los Angeles cop novels. Titus Welliver plays Detective Harry Bosch. Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino and Madison Lintz are also in the cast.

Season five picks up 15 months after Bosch has finally brought his mother’s killer to justice, and he is seeking the truth on two fronts. New evidence in an old case leaves everyone wondering whether Bosch crossed the line by planting evidence. Simultaneously, a murder at a Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill, and Bosch’s search for the killers takes him down a perilous path.

Bosch was developed for television by Eric Overmyer and is executive produced by Overmyer, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Michael Connelly, Elle Johnson, John Mankiewicz and Daniel Pyne.

Welliver is a producer.

Amazon has ordered a sixth season as well.