Amazon Orders Sixth Season of Drama ‘Bosch’

Amazon has ordered a sixth season of crime drama Bosch. Season five is in production and launches in 2019.

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company. Based on Michael Connelly’s Los Angeles detective novels, the series stars Titus Welliver as Detective Harry Bosch. Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino and Madison Lintz are also in the cast.

“Bosch is a customer and critical favorite and Amazon Prime members are fans of this long-running series that delivers strong storytelling, complex characters and exceptional performances,” said Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We are happy to continue to work with Fabrik, Michael Connelly, and the rest of the team on this artful procedural drama.”

Bosch was developed for television by Eric Overmyer. The executive producers are Overmyer, Daniel Pyne, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, John Mankiewicz, Michael Connelly, Henrik Pabst, Jan David Frouman and Elle Johnson.

“One of the best things about producing a television show is that rare moment when you get to tell your entire cast and crew that the show is returning for another season,” said Fabrik Entertainment CEO Henrik Bastin. “I just informed the entire Bosch family that we’re coming back for a sixth season and it has brought us all pure joy. A BIG thanks to Team Amazon for being such a great creative partner.”

Connelly’s Bosch novels include The Wrong Side of Goodbye and Two Kinds of Truth. "I’m on the set where we are wrapping up the filming of season five, and now this great news that we get to do it again with a sixth season,” he said. “Can’t wait!”