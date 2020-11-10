Season 25 of ‘The Bachelor’ on ABC Jan. 4

Season 25 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, Jan. 4. Matt James, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette as a prospective suitor, is the bachelor.

ABC has revealed start dates for several other unscripted shows. The network kicks off a new game show block Thursday, Jan. 7. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The Chase is hosted by Sara Haines of The View and features Jeopardy! standouts James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. That one sees three competitors face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius. The Hustler, which “breaks the game show mold by featuring one player who secretly already knows the answers,” according to ABC, is hosted by Craig Ferguson.

All three are new shows and debut that night.

To Tell the Truth returns Tuesday, Jan. 26, with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris. It is season six.

The new season of American Idol is on Sunday, Feb. 14. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones return to Idol for its fourth season on ABC.