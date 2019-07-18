Season 23 of ‘South Park’ on Comedy Central Sept. 25

Season 23 of animated hit South Park premieres on Comedy Central Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show launched in 1997. Trey Parker and Matt Stone created South Park.

New episodes can be streamed on South Park Studios and Hulu the day after they premiere. The whole of the South Park library can be watched as well.

The series features the misadventures of four foul-mouthed boys in a small Colorado town in the Rocky Mountains: Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman.

Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the executive producers.

South Park is based on the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas.”