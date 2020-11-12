Season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on ABC Starting Nov. 12

Grey’s Anatomy restarts on ABC Nov. 12, as season 17 kicks off at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere. Ellen Pompeo plays Meredith Grey, doctor at Grey Sloan Memorial. The doctors at Grey Sloan “seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship,” said ABC. “Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.”

Season 16 ended early in April due to the pandemic.

Season four of firefighter drama Station 19 launches in ABC’s 8 p.m. slot Nov. 12, offering a crossover event with Grey’s. After a car crashes into Joe’s Bar, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) lead the firefighters as they work to rescue fellow crewmates Ben (Jason George) and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), and some Grey Sloan doctors.