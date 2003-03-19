Sears to showcase `consistent' HDTV

Sears, Roebuck & Co. is teaming up with in-store TV network Premiere Retail Networks and Dish

Network's business unit to start delivering customized high-definition-TV

programming to its more than 800 stores via satellite.

The move will allow Sears to deliver programming tailored to specific regions

and stores and to give consumers a consistent, side-by-side comparison of HDTV

and non-HDTV sets.

"For many consumers, the retail environment is their first experience with

HDTV," according to Peter Cullen, general manager of PRN Home Electronics

Network. "Our programming is specifically designed to show viewers the dramatic

difference between traditional analog TV [and HDTV]."