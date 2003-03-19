Sears to showcase `consistent' HDTV
Sears, Roebuck & Co. is teaming up with in-store TV network Premiere Retail Networks and Dish
Network's business unit to start delivering customized high-definition-TV
programming to its more than 800 stores via satellite.
The move will allow Sears to deliver programming tailored to specific regions
and stores and to give consumers a consistent, side-by-side comparison of HDTV
and non-HDTV sets.
"For many consumers, the retail environment is their first experience with
HDTV," according to Peter Cullen, general manager of PRN Home Electronics
Network. "Our programming is specifically designed to show viewers the dramatic
difference between traditional analog TV [and HDTV]."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.