Sears, Hallmark ink deal

Sears, Roebuck & Co. has signed a multimillion-dollar deal to be the exclusive retail

sponsor of Hallmark Channel's showcase of its library of Hallmark Hall of

Fame productions.

The deal features Sears opening billboards on The Hallmark Hall of Fame

Collection, which airs Sunday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the cable channel.

Sears will also get tagged tune-in promo spots.

The Hallmark Hall of Fame series of TV movies and specials has collected more than

75 Emmy Awards. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2001.