Sears, Hallmark ink deal
Sears, Roebuck & Co. has signed a multimillion-dollar deal to be the exclusive retail
sponsor of Hallmark Channel's showcase of its library of Hallmark Hall of
Fame productions.
The deal features Sears opening billboards on The Hallmark Hall of Fame
Collection, which airs Sunday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the cable channel.
Sears will also get tagged tune-in promo spots.
The Hallmark Hall of Fame series of TV movies and specials has collected more than
75 Emmy Awards. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2001.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.