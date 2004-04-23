In Search of Ratings

National Geographic Channel is in search of titanic ratings. On June 7, it will air Return to Titanic, a live look at an effort by explorer-in-residence Robert Ballard to find out what factors -- apparently a combination of natural forces and human intrusions -- have precipitated the threat that the sunken ship may collapes entirely to the ocean floor. Ballard discovered the wreck in 1985.

In addition to the special, which will originate from research ship Ronald H. Brown, Web surfers can do their own interactive exploring on www.nationalgeographic.com/channel/titanic.

The National Geographic Channel is a joint venture between the magazine's TV and film arm and Fox.