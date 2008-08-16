Search Is On for New CBS Reality Boss
CBS executives continued meeting last week with candidates to replace Ghen Maynard, who stepped down from his post on Aug. 8 as executive VP, alternative programming and entertainment content for new media, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group. Maynard leaves with a first-look production and development pact, but he'll stay at CBS until his successor is found.
