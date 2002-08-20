Search for new CAB CEO begins

The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau will officially begin its search for a

successor to Joe Ostrow as president and CEO Wednesday when its executive and

search committees gather to select an executive recruiter to oversee that

process over the next three months or so. Kim Kelly, president of MSO Insight

Communications Co. Inc. and the CAB's chair, is heading the search committee.

Several ad-industry and network-cable executives have asked to have their

names thrown into the hat, sources said, adding that the names have been passed

along to Kelly. Initially at least, the internal betting is that another

executive involved in the media-buying side, at either an ad agency or an

advertiser, has the best shot at becoming the next CEO.

Ostrow -- who announced a few weeks ago that he will step down as CEO in March

2003 while remaining a multiyear consultant to the CAB -- has run the trade group

since 1994. Previously, he was executive vice president and worldwide media

director at Foote, Cone & Belding and, earlier, with Young & Rubicam Inc. for

about 30 years. Ostrow said that during his tenure, cable's total ad revenues

have grown from "less than $5 billion annually to more than $15

billion."