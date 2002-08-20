Search for new CAB CEO begins
The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau will officially begin its search for a
successor to Joe Ostrow as president and CEO Wednesday when its executive and
search committees gather to select an executive recruiter to oversee that
process over the next three months or so. Kim Kelly, president of MSO Insight
Communications Co. Inc. and the CAB's chair, is heading the search committee.
Several ad-industry and network-cable executives have asked to have their
names thrown into the hat, sources said, adding that the names have been passed
along to Kelly. Initially at least, the internal betting is that another
executive involved in the media-buying side, at either an ad agency or an
advertiser, has the best shot at becoming the next CEO.
Ostrow -- who announced a few weeks ago that he will step down as CEO in March
2003 while remaining a multiyear consultant to the CAB -- has run the trade group
since 1994. Previously, he was executive vice president and worldwide media
director at Foote, Cone & Belding and, earlier, with Young & Rubicam Inc. for
about 30 years. Ostrow said that during his tenure, cable's total ad revenues
have grown from "less than $5 billion annually to more than $15
billion."
