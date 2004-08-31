Search Firm Seeks New Sachs

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has hired executive search firm Korn/Ferry to find a replacement for outgoing President and CEO Robert Sachs.

Sachs announced in June that he would not be seeking an extension of his contract, in part to end speculation in the press that his job was in jeopardy. The association's executive committee had concluded that Sachs no longer had sufficient broad-based industry support. Sachs told the board that one of the chief reasons for his decision was to end his weekly commute between D.C. and his home in Boston.

He agreed to serve until a replacement could be found.

NCTA formed a search committee in July, headed by Robert Miron of Advance/Newhouse and Landmark Communications' Decker Anstrom, himself a former NCTA president. Now, that committee has put Nels Olson, managing director of Korn/Ferry's Washington office, in charge of the search.