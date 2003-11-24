Seacrest Will Be Everywhere

Clear Channel is planning to syndicate Ryan Seacrest’s popular drive-time radio program, Ryan Seacrest for the Ride Home With Lisa Foxx, currently heard on its KYSR(FM) Los Angeles. The show is a possible replacement for Rick Dees’ Weekly Top 40 after Dees’ contract expires at the end of next year.

The studio for his new TV gig, Twentieth’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest, at the Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex includes a radio booth so that Seacrest can tape his day-and-date syndicated show, host his radio show at 3-7 p.m., and fit American Idol into his spare time.