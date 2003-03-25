Seacrest in syndication?
American Idol: Search for a Superstar host Ryan Seacrest is working on
expanding his relationship with the Fox family.
Sources confirmed that Seacrest, also a popular radio DJ in Los Angeles, is
talking with News Corp.-owned Twentieth Television about hosting a syndicated
strip.
The show would likely be a talk show of sorts, utilizing Seacrest's
personable style, but it would not be a run-of-the-mill talker, sources
said.
Seacrest has seen his star rise along with that of American Idol, seen
on News Corp.'s Fox Television Network, on which he took over solo hosting
duties for the show's second go-round starting in January.
Seacrest also recently renewed his deal with Clear Channel Radio through
2005, where he's the afternoon drive-time DJ on Star 98.7 FM in Los Angeles. And
he is the official fill-in host for Rick Dees, who airs in Los Angeles on 102.7
KIIS-FM. Clear Channel owns both stations.
