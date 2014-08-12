Seacrest Signs Scripted Deal With CBS Studios

Ryan Seacrest Productions’ scripted programming division has signed a two-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, the two companies announced Tuesday. Under the agreement, RSP, led by scripted programming executive VP Nina Wass, will develop broadcast and cable scripted projects for the studio.

“Under Nina Wass’ leadership, our scripted team has made great strides in the last two years,” said RSP founder and chairman Ryan Seacrest. “CBS Television Studios and [studio president] David Stapf have a tremendous track record in developing ground-breaking material, and we hope our partnership will further their success. It’s truly a privilege for us to now call the studio home for our scripted division.”

The deal does not cover RSP’s unscripted or digital programming ventures.

RSP’s first scripted series, Mixology, premiered in February on ABC but was canceled after one full season. That same month, NBC gave a straight-to-series order to Shades of Blue, an RSP-produced police drama set to star Jennifer Lopez and premiere in the 2015-16 season.