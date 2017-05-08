Seacrest Says He’s Unlikely to Host Rebooted ‘Idol’

While American Idol looks to be returning to television, with ABC working out a deal with its producers to bring back the one-time ratings juggernaut, Ryan Seacrest says he’s unlikely to host the show, which he did for its 15-year run on Fox.

ABC is reportedly eyeing a March premiere for the show. Variety said ABC, Fremantle Media and Core Media Group have worked out the “framework” of an agreement to revive the show. Idol signed off with shrinking ratings, yet even those numbers would handily beat most of what’s on television these days.

Seacrest of course was announced as co-host of ABC’s syndicated show Live With Kelly and Ryan, as it’s now called, last week. He is moving to New York for the new role, while Idol has always been shot in Los Angeles. Seacrest has extensive radio commitments as well.



Seacrest and Ripa discussed him hosting, or not hosting, a new American Idol on the show Monday. “I don’t know if I can host it,” he said. “Do you know the preparation I have to do for this show every night?”

Ripa, who Seacrest calls his “work wife”, is a big fan of American Idol, and was quite enthused to think her co-host could, conceivably, host the show once again.