Ryan Seacrest Extends E! Entertainment Deal

Ryan Seacrest has extended his deal with E! Entertainment to continue to host and executive produce Live From the Red Carpet.



"Ryan has been a valued partner and a beloved face on Live From the Red Carpet for over a decade and we look forward to continuing our collaboration for the hit franchise," said Adam Stotsky, president, E! "In addition, Ryan has been instrumental as a producing partner in helping to solidify E!’s position as a leader in unscripted programming for millennial women. It’s exciting that together we will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians later this year.”



Live From the Red Carpet comes from Ryan Seacrest Productions (RSP) and Wilshire Studios with Seacrest, Gary Snegaroff, Eddie Delbridge, Shaun Smith and Gerry Johnston serving as executive producers.



“I’m excited to continue my longstanding relationship with E! and the Live From the Red Carpet, franchise,” said Seacrest. “NBCUniversal – Adam, along with Steve, Bonnie, Frances and too many other executives to name them all – have been very supportive of me and my various creative endeavors this past decade, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”



RSP also produces E’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs, Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, CMT’s I Love Kellie Pickler and NBC’s Shades of Blue.