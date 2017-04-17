E! Renews 'Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian'

E! Entertainment has greenlit a sophomore season of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, the network announced Monday.

The non-fiction series will feature Kardashian and several health, beauty and style experts as they provide tips and guidance to men and women who want transform their lives, said network officials. The series is produced by Khlomoney Entertainment and Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Lionsgate Television and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Eli Frankel, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ryan Seacrest and Larissa Matsson serve as executive producers for Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian. The series renewal comes on the heels of E!’s greenlighting of new reality seriesLife Of Kylie, starring Kylie Jenner.



